Janmark collected a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2. He also contributed three hits and two PIM.

Janmark re-directed a perfect backdoor feed from John Klingberg to pull the Stars to within a goal with 14:33 left in the third period. It was Janmark's first tally of the playoffs and put an end to his 33-game goal drought that dated back to mid-February. He now has seven points in 22 postseason contests.