Stars' Mattias Janmark: Offense dries up
Janmark is in a six-game point drought.
During that span, the Swedish forward has posted 11 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating. Janmark has 21 points, 81 shots and a minus-5 rating through 60 contests overall. He's likely only a depth option in deep formats, but he's not helping any fantasy owners with his current dry spell.
