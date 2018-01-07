Stars' Mattias Janmark: On fire over last six games
Janmark scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.
Janmark is on fire right now -- he has been held off the scoresheet just once in his last six games and he has four goals and three assists in that span. He may be on your wire. Take advantage.
