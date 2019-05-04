Stars' Mattias Janmark: On three-game point streak
Janmark registered an assist and three shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blues in Game 5.
Janmark is on a three-game point streak, with a goal and two helpers over that span, which accounts for all of his scoring in the playoffs. He was scratched in Game 4 and occupies a fourth-line role, which limits his fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...