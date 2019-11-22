Play

Janmark (lower body) scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 with two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Janmark had missed the previous four games with his injury, but got the Stars on the board in the second period with his third goal of the year. Janmark has only three goals in eight points this season, but two of those goals have come in his last two games.

