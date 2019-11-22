Stars' Mattias Janmark: Opens scoring in return
Janmark (lower body) scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 with two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.
Janmark had missed the previous four games with his injury, but got the Stars on the board in the second period with his third goal of the year. Janmark has only three goals in eight points this season, but two of those goals have come in his last two games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.