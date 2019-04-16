Stars' Mattias Janmark: Out for Game 3
Janmark (lower body) will not suit up for Monday's tilt against Nashville, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Janmark has yet to score a point this postseason but has a plus-1 rating in the first two games. Valeri Nichushkin will replace him in the lineup and it's unclear what his status is for Game 4 on Wednesday.
