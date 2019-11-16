Stars' Mattias Janmark: Out Saturday
Janmark (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's matinee matchup with the Oilers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Stars' winger will miss a third straight game but stands to benefit from an additional day's rest following Saturday's road affair in Edmonton. Janmark will now focus on making his return Tuesday when the Canucks come to town.
