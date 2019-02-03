Janmark scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-1 win over Nashville on Saturday.

Janmark picked up both his points in the final five minutes of the contest, first assisting on Blake Comeau's go-ahead score. After notching 19 goals last season, the 6-foot-1 Swede has just four during the 2018-19 campaign. He posted just one assist in the month of January but has actually seen a slight uptick in his time on ice during that time.