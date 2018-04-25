Janmark was productive this season based on his collecting 19 goals, 15 assists and five power-play points through 81 games.

While Janmark's Corsi For percentage at even strength fell to 49.8 from an impressive 53.9 value as a rookie, he still benefited from starting nearly 54 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone. He's equally adept at scoring as he is setting the table for goals, and no Stars fan should be complaining about the Swede's shooting percentage of 14.0 from the 2017-18 campaign. We like Janmark as a sleeper pick for next season, as he's a skilled center deployed in all situations and entering his third year in the NHL when skaters tend to really break out.