Janmark picked up an assist and fired two shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Janmark had the secondary helper on linemate Joe Pavelski's first-period tally. Through 55 games this season, Janmark has generated 21 points and 72 shots. He's been slightly better lately with four points in his last eight outings, but a lack of physicality (18 hits, 34 blocked shots, 10 PIM) will likely keep fantasy owners away from the 27-year-old.