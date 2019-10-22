Stars' Mattias Janmark: Provides helper
Janmark registered an assist and two shots on goal in a 2-1 win over the Senators on Monday.
Janmark set up Taylor Fedun for a shot that was tipped by Radek Faksa for the Stars' first goal in the contest. The 26-year-old winger has a goal and five points through 11 games this year. Coach Jim Montgomery hasn't settled on any typical lines yet, but it appears Janmark will see most of his time as a third-liner.
