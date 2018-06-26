Stars' Mattias Janmark: Qualifying offer in hand
Janmark was issued a qualifying offer from the Stars on Monday.
Janmark has compiled 63 points (34 goals, 29 assists) over his first 154 games at hockey's highest level. A heady two-way center, the Swede is paramount to the success of Dallas' special-teams operations, and we like him as a sleeper pick in the 2018-19 campaign.
