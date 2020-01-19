Play

Janmark (illness) posted two shots on goal, a hit and a minus-2 rating in 17:24 during Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Wild.

Janmark had the highest ice time of all Stars forwards. The 27-year-old figures to operate in a middle-six role going forward after the one-game absence. He's at 14 points and 56 shots through 41 outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories