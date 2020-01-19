Stars' Mattias Janmark: Quiet in return
Janmark (illness) posted two shots on goal, a hit and a minus-2 rating in 17:24 during Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Wild.
Janmark had the highest ice time of all Stars forwards. The 27-year-old figures to operate in a middle-six role going forward after the one-game absence. He's at 14 points and 56 shots through 41 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.