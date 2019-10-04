Janmark had an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

Janmark provided the primary assist on a second-period tally by Roope Hintz. After a 34-point campaign in 2017-18, Janmark took a step back with only six goals and 25 points last season. He only shot 5.7 percent, much lower than his career rate of 11.5 percent. Should he return to his average, he could produce between 10 and 15 goals and could challenge the 30-point mark again as well.