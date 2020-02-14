Stars' Mattias Janmark: Records power-play assist
Janmark registered a power-play helper in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Janmark provided the primary assist on Tyler Seguin's slump-busting goal in the third period. In his last eight games, Janmark has dished five helpers. The steady Swede is up to 19 points, 64 shots and a minus-2 rating through 50 appearances this season.
