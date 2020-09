Janmark posted an assist, three shots on goal and 10 PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

Janmark set up Miro Heiskanen for the Stars' only goal in the contest. In the third period, Janmark and the Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov each received misconduct penalties after Nathan MacKinnon's empty-net tally. For Janmark, the assist was his second in as many games and his fifth in 14 contests overall. The Swede has yet to score on 23 shots in the playoffs.