Stars' Mattias Janmark: Registers assist
Janmark delivered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.
He's up to 25 points (six goals, 19 helpers) in 78 games this year. Janmark finishes March with four assists in 14 appearances, which is a slightly slower pace than his season average.
