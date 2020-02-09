Stars' Mattias Janmark: Registers power-play assist
Janmark posted a power-play helper and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
Janmark has four assists in his last six games. The Swede is at 18 points, 62 shots and a minus-1 rating through 48 contests. The 27-year-old doesn't move the needle much in any given category, limiting his fantasy value to deep formats.
