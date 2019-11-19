Stars' Mattias Janmark: Remains out Tuesday
Janmark (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Canucks, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Janmark will miss a fourth consecutive game due to this injury. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday, when the Jets are in town.
