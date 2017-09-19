Janmark will suit up for a game for the first time in almost a year when the Stars take on the Blues for a Tuesday night preseason contest, the Dallas News reports.

Janmark missed the entirety of the 2016-17 campaign after undergoing knee surgery prior to the first game. When asked about the status of his knee, the 24-year old said, "It feels pretty good, so I should be ready to go... It's going to be fun to see if I can get back to my game and see what I can do." Prospective fantasy owners will be interested to see what he can do too, as the young Swede showed a lot of promise in his rookie season prior to sitting out the entire sophomore campaign.