Stars' Mattias Janmark: Returns after leaving game
Janmark left Saturday's game after his left ankle twisted badly in an awkward collision against the end boards. After an assessment, he returned to the ice.
It's hard to believe Janmark could get back in the game, as his ankle went in a way that that joint shouldn't go. It may swell badly once the skate comes off, but that won't be until after the game.
