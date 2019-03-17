Stars' Mattias Janmark: Returns to lineup
Janmark (undisclosed) will slot into a bottom-line role for Sunday's game against Vancouver, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Janmark will return from a one-game absence and look to bolster the Stars forward group for the postseason push. The 26-year-old has just 22 points in what's been a fairly disappointing season.
