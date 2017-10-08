Janmark scored a late goal for the Stars on Saturday, but it wasn't enough as Dallas fell to St. Louis 4-2.

The first two games of the season were Janmark's first since April 2, 2016. He missed all of last season with an injury. He's being given the chance to take a top-six role with the team. He played 18:09 opening night and 16:50 on Saturday with 2:26 of power play time. He's a risky play as he shakes off the rust, but he's being given an opportunity, which at least makes him a player to keep an eye on.