Stars' Mattias Janmark: Scores first since March 2016
Janmark scored a late goal for the Stars on Saturday, but it wasn't enough as Dallas fell to St. Louis 4-2.
The first two games of the season were Janmark's first since April 2, 2016. He missed all of last season with an injury. He's being given the chance to take a top-six role with the team. He played 18:09 opening night and 16:50 on Saturday with 2:26 of power play time. He's a risky play as he shakes off the rust, but he's being given an opportunity, which at least makes him a player to keep an eye on.
More News
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Returning to game action Tuesday•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Expected to return for camp•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Pens extension•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Won't play this season•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Expected to miss remainder of season•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Resumes skating•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...