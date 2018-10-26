Stars' Mattias Janmark: Scores in win
Janmark potted his first goal of the season while firing five shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Ducks.
Janmark has had an extremely slow start, going scoreless through the first eight games of the campaign, so it was nice to see him finally crack the score sheet Thursday. The 25-year-old pivot will need to pick up the pace the rest of the way in order to approach the career highs he set in goals (19) and assists (15) a season ago.
More News
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Gets one-year deal•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Submits request for salary arbitration•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Qualifying offer in hand•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Possible breakout candidate for 2018-19•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Expected back Sunday•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Missing from warmups•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.