Janmark potted his first goal of the season while firing five shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Ducks.

Janmark has had an extremely slow start, going scoreless through the first eight games of the campaign, so it was nice to see him finally crack the score sheet Thursday. The 25-year-old pivot will need to pick up the pace the rest of the way in order to approach the career highs he set in goals (19) and assists (15) a season ago.