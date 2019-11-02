Stars' Mattias Janmark: Serves up shorthanded helper
Janmark recorded a shorthanded assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.
Janmark sprang Roope Hintz in the second period, and the speedy Finn did the rest to give the Stars all the offense they'd need. Janmark has six points (two while shorthanded) and 15 shots on goal in 15 games this season. The Stars' forward lines tend to be fairly fluid, but the 26-year-old is currently on the third line, and his lack of production makes that assignment warranted.
