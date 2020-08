Janmark had an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 round-robin loss to the Golden Knights.

Janmark set up Joe Pavelski for the game-tying goal at 7:50 of the second period, the first of three Stars goals in the frame. Janmark ended the regular season on a seven-game point drought. The Swedish forward had 21 points in 62 contests for a Dallas team that ranked 26th in the league with an average of 2.58 goals per game.