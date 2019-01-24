Stars' Mattias Janmark: Slowing down offensively
Janmark heads into the All-Star break as the owner of three goals and 12 assists through 49 games.
An even closer look under the hood reveals that Janmark has dipped for the second straight season in the per-60-minute metrics for goals (0.2) and points (1.2). The Swede has been negatively impacted by a paltry 4.3 shooting percentage that has also resulted in a reduction of shots compared to his first two years in the NHL. Janmark's actually been operating in a top-line capacity, albeit with no power-play time, so he'll need to turn up the heat at even strength in order to be relevant in most fantasy games.
