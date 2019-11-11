Play

Janmark scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Janmark's 15-game goal drought ended with his tally at 5:22 of the second period. The Swede started the year with a three-game point streak, but now has only seven points through 18 games. The Stars balance their lines, but Janmark typically fills a bottom-six role anyway.

