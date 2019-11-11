Stars' Mattias Janmark: Snaps goal drought
Janmark scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.
Janmark's 15-game goal drought ended with his tally at 5:22 of the second period. The Swede started the year with a three-game point streak, but now has only seven points through 18 games. The Stars balance their lines, but Janmark typically fills a bottom-six role anyway.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.