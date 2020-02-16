Janmark scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Janmark put the Stars on the board at 9:05 of the second period, and they rallied all the way back before Tyler Seguin won it in overtime. In his last nine games, Janmark has a goal and five helpers. The Swede is up to 20 points in 51 games -- he's reached that threshold in all four of his NHL seasons.