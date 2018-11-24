Stars' Mattias Janmark: Spectacular two-way output
Janmark went plus-4 with a pair of assists in Friday's 6-4 home win over the Senators.
Janmark brought his A-game in this one, posting season-best marks in the plus-minus and assist columns. However, the Swede needs to go on a serious tear to match his 34 points from the 2017-18 campaign, with goal-scoring being his greatest deficiency this time around. Janmark's only scored once on 30 shots for a cringe-worthy shooting percentage through 23 games.
