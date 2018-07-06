Janmark elected salary arbitration Thursday.

Janmark was a steady source of depth scoring for the Stars in 2017-18, setting career highs in goals (19) and assists (15) in 81 games during his sophomore campaign. The 25-year-old pivot only took home $700,000 on a one-year deal last season, so he's likely looking for a sizable bump in pay ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.