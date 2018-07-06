Stars' Mattias Janmark: Submits request for salary arbitration
Janmark elected salary arbitration Thursday.
Janmark was a steady source of depth scoring for the Stars in 2017-18, setting career highs in goals (19) and assists (15) in 81 games during his sophomore campaign. The 25-year-old pivot only took home $700,000 on a one-year deal last season, so he's likely looking for a sizable bump in pay ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Qualifying offer in hand•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Possible breakout candidate for 2018-19•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Expected back Sunday•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Missing from warmups•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Ends goal drought•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Big three-point game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...