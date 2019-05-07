Stars' Mattias Janmark: Surprise scratch for Game 7
Janmark (coach's decision) will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's Game 7 against St. Louis, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Janmark will be a scratch, after producing three points in his last four games. There was no word on an injury before the game, but there will likely be more information from the team following Game 7. In his stead, Brett Richie will suit up in his first postseason game of 2019.
