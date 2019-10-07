Janmark produced an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Janmark also fired two shots on goal and delivered two hits. The winger now has a point in each of the first three games of the season (one goal, two helpers). With a potential breakout year awaiting center Roope Hintz, Janmark is in a good position to see his own uptick in production if the two remain a tandem throughout the year.