Stars' Mattias Janmark: Three-game point streak
Janmark produced an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Janmark also fired two shots on goal and delivered two hits. The winger now has a point in each of the first three games of the season (one goal, two helpers). With a potential breakout year awaiting center Roope Hintz, Janmark is in a good position to see his own uptick in production if the two remain a tandem throughout the year.
