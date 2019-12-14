Stars' Mattias Janmark: Unable to play Saturday
Janmark (upper body) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Predators, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Janmark has accrued 11 points through 28 games, and he's recently been centering the top line with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. The new lines haven't been settled yet, but Roope Hintz appears to be a top candidate to fill into Janmark's role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.