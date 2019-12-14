Janmark (upper body) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Predators, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Janmark has accrued 11 points through 28 games, and he's recently been centering the top line with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. The new lines haven't been settled yet, but Roope Hintz appears to be a top candidate to fill into Janmark's role.