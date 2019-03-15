Janmark (undisclosed) won't play Friday against the Golden Knights, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Janmark underwent an X-ray after blocking a shot during Thursday's 4-1 win over Minnesota, but the Stars have yet to release any further details regarding the severity of his undisclosed issue. Another update on the 26-year-old pivot's status should be released prior to Sunday's matchup with Vancouver.

