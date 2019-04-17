Stars' Mattias Janmark: Unavailable Wednesday
Janmark (lower body) will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's Game 4 clash with Nashville.
Janmark will miss his second game due to his lower-body issue. The winger will have to wait a little longer to try and break out of his 19-game goal drought. In the meantime, Jason Spezza figures to continue deputizing in Janmark's stead.
