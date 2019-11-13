Stars' Mattias Janmark: Won't play in next two games
Janmark (lower body) was already ruled out against Calgary on Wednesday, but will now miss Thursday's clash with Vancouver as well, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
In his previous outing, Janmark ended a 15-game goal drought with his second marker of the season. The Swede will miss both ends of the Stars' back-to-back, but could still be an option versus Edmonton on Saturday. With seven points in 18 appearances this year, the 26-year-old remains on track for a fourth consecutive 25-point campaign as long as he isn't sidelined long term.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.