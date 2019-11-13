Janmark (lower body) was already ruled out against Calgary on Wednesday, but will now miss Thursday's clash with Vancouver as well, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

In his previous outing, Janmark ended a 15-game goal drought with his second marker of the season. The Swede will miss both ends of the Stars' back-to-back, but could still be an option versus Edmonton on Saturday. With seven points in 18 appearances this year, the 26-year-old remains on track for a fourth consecutive 25-point campaign as long as he isn't sidelined long term.