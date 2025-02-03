Bourque (face) didn't practice Monday after being injured in Sunday's 5-3 win over Columbus, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bourque was struck in the face by a point shot from the Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski after the puck deflected off his stick. The 23-year-old Bourque was helped to the dressing room and didn't return. He has six goals, 14 points and 52 shots in 47 appearances this season. If Bourque can't play against Anaheim on Tuesday, Colin Blackwell could return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Sunday's win.