Bourque scored a goal and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Bourque has a goal and an assist over the last two games. The 23-year-old's tally opened the scoring at 4:29 of the first period. He's added four shots on net, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across four appearances this season. Bourque continues to play primarily on the third line and second power-play unit, so his contributions are likely to be limited to depth scoring.