Bourque was summoned by Dallas from AHL Texas on Thursday.

Bourque had 20 goals and 47 points in 70 regular-season contests with Texas. The 21-year-old hasn't made his NHL debut. Dallas can use the extra depth with Jamie Benn (suspension) out and Evgenii Dadonov (lower body) doubtful for Thursday's contest, but even so, Bourque might not draw into the lineup.