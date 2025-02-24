Bourque produced an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Bourque has gotten on the scoresheet in each of his last five games, earning two goals and three assists in that span. He helped out on a Jason Robertson tally at 8:48 of the second period in Sunday's contest to keep the streak going. Bourque has had a bit of a long adjustment period to the NHL, but it looks like he's found his footing lately. He's up to 18 points, 54 shots on net, 28 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 51 outings in 2024-25.