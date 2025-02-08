Bourque scored a goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Bourque missed one game due to a facial injury after being struck in the face with a puck last Sunday versus the Blue Jackets. The 23-year-old has chipped in decent depth scoring lately, earning five goals and three assists over his last 15 contests. He's playing in a fourth-line role for now, but he may get more ice time if he remains consistent on offense. For the season, the Quebec native has 15 points, 53 shots on net, 28 hits and an even plus-minus rating across 48 appearances.