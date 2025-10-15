Bourque notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

The helper was Bourque's first point in three games this season. He's seen a fairly limited role on the third line so far, though he's also on the second power-play unit. The 23-year-old forward has added three shots on net, two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating. Bourque still has some room to grow on offense, but he'll need to find some consistency to have a chance at more ice time.