Stars' Mavrik Bourque: Gets on scoresheet with assist
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bourque notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
The helper was Bourque's first point in three games this season. He's seen a fairly limited role on the third line so far, though he's also on the second power-play unit. The 23-year-old forward has added three shots on net, two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating. Bourque still has some room to grow on offense, but he'll need to find some consistency to have a chance at more ice time.
More News
-
Stars' Mavrik Bourque: Inks one-year contract•
-
Stars' Mavrik Bourque: Scores in overtime loss•
-
Stars' Mavrik Bourque: Registers assist in win•
-
Stars' Mavrik Bourque: Tallies goal Sunday•
-
Stars' Mavrik Bourque: Puts up power-play helper in win•
-
Stars' Mavrik Bourque: Keeps streak alive Tuesday•