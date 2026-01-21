Bourque scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Bourque picked up his first multi-point effort since Nov. 8 in Nashville. The winger has earned four goals and three assists over his last 14 contests, which is decent work considering the Stars' fading fortunes on offense in that span. For the season, he's at eight goals, 18 points, 82 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-4 rating through 50 appearances. If he can stay on a line with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz, Bourque is in a good position to succeed.