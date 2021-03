Bourque penned a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Monday.

Bourque has reached the 25-goal mark in each of his previous two junior seasons and will likely hit that threshold again in 2020-21. Selected by the Stars with the 30th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, another strong campaign from the 19-year-old center could see him jump straight to the NHL roster ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.