Bourque logged an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Bourque helped out on Mason Marchment's first-period tally. For now, the Stars' remodeled forward group, with Marchment back from injury and Mikael Granlund brought in via trade, has not cost Bourque a spot on the second line, though the 23-year-old was limited to 12:18 of ice time Sunday. He's been moderately steady on offense with seven points over his last 14 outings, but it's expected his power-play time will be reduced. Bourque has 14 points, 52 shots on net, 27 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 47 contests. He struggled in a smaller role early in the season, and he could be scratched if his performance slips again.