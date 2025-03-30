Bourque notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Bourque has three points over his last five outings, but he's also been scratched three times in that span. It's a positive sign he stayed in the lineup Saturday even with the Stars switching to 11 forwards and seven defensemen -- Oskar Back and Colin Blackwell were scratched for this game. Bourque is up to 23 points, 69 shots on net, 38 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 64 appearances. The future is bright for the Quebec native, but his limited role on a contending team doesn't make him a strong fantasy option for the rest of 2024-25.