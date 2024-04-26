Bourque was called up from AHL Texas on Friday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Stars had a pair of injuries Wednesday in Game 2, as Mason Marchment and Radek Faksa each suffered undisclosed injuries. The Stars are down to 12 healthy forwards ahead of Game 3 versus Vegas on Saturday, necessitating the recall of Bourque. Bourque made his NHL debut April 6 in Chicago, managing two shots on goal in 10:56 of ice time. He led the AHL in scoring during the regular season with 77 points and is tied for the early lead in playoff scoring with two goals and two assists in a pair of games.