Bourque scored a goal in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Bourque has scored in back-to-back games, and he's netted six of his eight tallies this season over the last 15 contests. He stretched the Stars' lead to 5-2 in the second period of Saturday's blowout win. Bourque is up to 16 points, 54 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-1 rating over 49 appearances this season. He's playing well enough now that he should be able to avoid being a healthy scratch, which happened on occasion earlier in the campaign.