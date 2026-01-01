Bourque scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

Bourque broke the deadlock for the Stars just 15 seconds into the game with a snap shot, but that would be all the offense Dallas would muster throughout the game. Bourque should continue to see opportunities to produce due to his top-six role in the lineup, but he hasn't been at his best lately. He has notched just four points (two goals, two assists) over his last 10 outings.